Comparing Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) & NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) and NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -0.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NTT DATA Group has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 NTT DATA Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Recruiter.com Group and NTT DATA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and NTT DATA Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $16.73 million 0.10 -$16.48 million ($18.89) -0.07 NTT DATA Group $25.83 billion N/A $1.11 billion $0.72 20.17

NTT DATA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group. Recruiter.com Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NTT DATA Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and NTT DATA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -92.07% -323.42% -109.82% NTT DATA Group 3.61% 7.40% 3.07%

Summary

NTT DATA Group beats Recruiter.com Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent. In addition, it offers sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications services for businesses; and resume distribution services, which involve promoting these job seekers' profiles and resumes to assist with their procuring employment, and upskilling and training for individuals to assist with career development and advancement. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About NTT DATA Group

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services. It serves automotive, healthcare, life sciences, media, banking, and insurance industries. The company was formerly known as NTT DATA Corporation. NTT DATA Group Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Group Corporation is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

