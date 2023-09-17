Compass Financial Group INC SD Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Compass Financial Group INC SD lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.05. The stock had a trading volume of 476,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,923. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.17 and its 200-day moving average is $213.66. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

