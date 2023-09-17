Compass Financial Group INC SD Has $529,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Compass Financial Group INC SD lowered its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.40. 313,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,199. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $90.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.71.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

