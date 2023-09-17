Compass Financial Group INC SD Sells 73 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Compass Financial Group INC SD reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $672,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 591.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.80 and a 200 day moving average of $221.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $188.23 and a twelve month high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

