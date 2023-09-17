Compound Price Reaches $39.00 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Compound has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $39.00 or 0.00146815 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $305.19 million and $25.77 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,826,049 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,826,043.28250615 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.01812369 USD and is down -5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 407 active market(s) with $29,368,176.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

