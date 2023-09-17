Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Update

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the August 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Computer Task Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CTG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.31. 44,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,316. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $165.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CTG. TheStreet downgraded Computer Task Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Task Group in a report on Sunday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,982 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 194,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,217 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

