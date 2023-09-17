COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW) Short Interest Update

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the August 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
COMSovereign Price Performance
NASDAQ:COMSW remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,776. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. COMSovereign has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
COMSovereign Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than COMSovereign
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.