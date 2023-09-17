COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW) Short Interest Update

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the August 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

COMSovereign Price Performance

NASDAQ:COMSW remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,776. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. COMSovereign has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

COMSovereign Company Profile

Read More

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises.

