Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Short Interest Update

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Concentrix Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.89. 571,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,902. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.26. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $70.58 and a twelve month high of $151.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

CNXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In related news, EVP Jane Fogarty bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.85 per share, for a total transaction of $33,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $432,228.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.93 per share, with a total value of $25,179.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $180,869.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Concentrix by 98.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Concentrix during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Concentrix by 326.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Concentrix by 702.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

