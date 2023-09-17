ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,472. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

