Contrasting Biotricity (BTCY) & Its Peers

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) is one of 143 public companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Biotricity to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Biotricity has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity’s peers have a beta of 0.84, meaning that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biotricity and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $9.64 million -$18.66 million -1.24 Biotricity Competitors $437.09 million $13.77 million 91.92

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Biotricity’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

32.5% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Biotricity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -163.11% N/A -252.90% Biotricity Competitors -127.41% -132.56% -22.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Biotricity and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 0 0 0 N/A Biotricity Competitors 331 1241 1557 40 2.41

As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 78.29%. Given Biotricity’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Biotricity has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Biotricity peers beat Biotricity on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

