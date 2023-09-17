Contrasting mBank (OTCMKTS:MBAKF) & KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

mBank (OTCMKTS:MBAKF – Get Free Report) and KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares mBank and KB Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio mBank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KB Financial Group $20.05 billion 0.86 $3.49 billion $8.60 4.95

KB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than mBank.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mBank 0 0 1 0 3.00 KB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for mBank and KB Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

KB Financial Group has a consensus price target of $46.15, suggesting a potential upside of 8.36%. Given KB Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KB Financial Group is more favorable than mBank.

Profitability

This table compares mBank and KB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mBank N/A N/A N/A KB Financial Group 14.72% 8.56% 0.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of KB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.0% of KB Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KB Financial Group beats mBank on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About mBank

mBank S.A. provides various banking and financial services in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and internationally. It offers banking services, such as personal, savings, currency, investment, and business accounts, as well as various deposits; bill and credit cards; cash, car, revolving, and corporate loans, as well as mortgages; pension, insurance, stock exchange products; and transaction and mobile banking services. The company also provides wealth management services, including asset management; investment advisory; investment funds; fund portfolios; and succession services. In addition, it offers currency exchange transaction, currency deposit, and forex forward services, as well as treasury and non-treasury bonds, and Eurobonds. Further, the company provides factoring, leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and other services. The company was formerly known as BRE Bank S.A. and changed its name to mBank S.A. in November 2013. mBank S.A. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland. mBank S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Commerzbank AG.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc. provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance. It offers loans, deposit products, and other related financial products and services to large, small, and medium-sized enterprises, as well as individuals and households; investment banking, and brokerage and supporting services; life insurance products; non-life insurance products, including automobile, fire and allied lines, and marine insurance; bancassurance services; and credit sale, cash service, card loan, and other supporting services. The company also engages in securities and derivatives trading, funding, and other supporting activities. In addition, it offers foreign exchange transaction; financial investment; credit card and installment financing; financial leasing; real estate trust management; capital investment; collection of receivables or credit investigation; software advisory, development, and supply; investment advisory; claim; management; savings banking; information and communication; and general advisory services. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

