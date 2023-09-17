Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 603,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $685,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $469,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

CRVS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,643. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.