Covenant Price Down 0% Over Last Week (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Covenant has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Covenant has a market cap of $5.09 million and $8,454.76 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0537 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Covenant

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,683,074 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

