Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Update

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the August 15th total of 28,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Creative Realities from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Creative Realities Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CREX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. 92,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,843. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. Creative Realities has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Creative Realities will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Creative Realities

In other news, CEO Richard C. Mills acquired 50,000 shares of Creative Realities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 297,712 shares in the company, valued at $595,424. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Realities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CREX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Realities during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Creative Realities by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Creative Realities by 108.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 59,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Creative Realities by 152.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Realities during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

See Also

