Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Short Interest Update

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 389,300 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the August 15th total of 485,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 879.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Performance

Shares of CRESY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 33,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

