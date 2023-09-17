CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $11.22 Million

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. CUBE has a market capitalization of $11.22 million and approximately $4.42 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUBE token can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CUBE has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About CUBE

CUBE’s genesis date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official website is itamcube.com. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.

$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

Buying and Selling CUBE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

