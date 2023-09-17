CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 372,200 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 442,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,173,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,651,288.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas D. Clark purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,294.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,173,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,651,288.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 102,610 shares of company stock valued at $143,891. Company insiders own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OCO Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 371,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CURO stock remained flat at $1.24 during midday trading on Friday. 311,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,965. CURO Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.75). CURO Group had a negative return on equity of 71.92% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $209.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that CURO Group will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.

