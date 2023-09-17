CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 1.3 %

CVS traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.87. 12,757,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,105,124. The stock has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.85.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.