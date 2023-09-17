DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Short Interest Update

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the August 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,276,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in DaVita by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.33. 1,492,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94. DaVita has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $116.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.23.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. DaVita had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

