Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Short Interest Update

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dechra Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,000.00.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
About Dechra Pharmaceuticals
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.
