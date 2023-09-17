DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 27.1% Higher Over Last Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $70.13 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00145307 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00049627 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00024554 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00025949 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003771 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

