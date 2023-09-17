DEI (DEI) Trading 32.5% Higher This Week

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, DEI has traded up 32.5% against the dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $275.15 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

