DeltaFi (DELFI) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, DeltaFi has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $1,244.83 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

