Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Short Interest Down 42.2% in August

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the August 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 893,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DSGN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. 759,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,291. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $143.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Deepa Prasad purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,991.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 28.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Design Therapeutics by 15.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 20.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Securities lowered Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Design Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

