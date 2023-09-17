Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Direct Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ DRCT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.24. 22,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,532. Direct Digital has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 million, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Direct Digital had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Direct Digital will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direct Digital

About Direct Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direct Digital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direct Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Direct Digital in the third quarter worth $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Direct Digital by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Direct Digital by 146.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

