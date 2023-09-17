Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Direct Digital Stock Performance
NASDAQ DRCT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.24. 22,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,532. Direct Digital has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 million, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.
Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Direct Digital had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Direct Digital will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direct Digital
About Direct Digital
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
