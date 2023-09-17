Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th.

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

Shares of DND stock opened at C$15.04 on Friday. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of C$11.62 and a 12 month high of C$23.14. The stock has a market cap of C$827.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DND. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

Further Reading

