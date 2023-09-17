eCash (XEC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.27 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, eCash has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $443.00 million and $5.27 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,478.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $209.20 or 0.00790075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00116060 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00016232 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000322 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,500,910,923,093 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.