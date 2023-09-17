EdgeRock Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,771 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,055,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,645. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2058 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

