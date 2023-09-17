EdgeRock Capital LLC Cuts Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

EdgeRock Capital LLC cut its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $27.92. 10,826,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,555,253. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.29. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.