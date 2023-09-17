EdgeRock Capital LLC Decreases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

EdgeRock Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,953,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,779,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,281 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1,959.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 942,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,042,000 after acquiring an additional 896,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,886,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSIE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 215,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,567. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.14. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $32.36.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

