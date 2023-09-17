EdgeRock Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises about 0.4% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,380.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

HYLS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,837. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.64. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $41.16.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.