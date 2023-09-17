EdgeRock Capital LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,445,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,381,000 after buying an additional 260,999 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,676,000 after buying an additional 907,715 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,602,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after buying an additional 734,754 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,769,000 after buying an additional 702,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,673,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,397,000 after buying an additional 402,847 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $43.02. 327,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,794. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.32. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $46.05.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

