EdgeRock Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

EdgeRock Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.3% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $4.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.58. 1,943,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,559. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $286.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.01. The company has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

