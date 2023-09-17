Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) vs. ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Critical Review

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Free Report) and ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Embark Technology and ECARX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embark Technology N/A -91.32% -78.87% ECARX N/A N/A -31.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Embark Technology and ECARX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embark Technology 0 2 0 0 2.00 ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

ECARX has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 186.53%. Given ECARX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ECARX is more favorable than Embark Technology.

This table compares Embark Technology and ECARX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embark Technology N/A N/A -$103.16 million ($7.73) -0.37 ECARX $3.96 billion 0.03 -$223.18 million N/A N/A

Embark Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ECARX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Embark Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of ECARX shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Embark Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of ECARX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Embark Technology has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ECARX beats Embark Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embark Technology

Embark Technology, Inc. develops autonomous driving software solutions for the truck freight industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an automated driving system software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over dispatching and management of their autonomous fleet operations. Embark Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

