Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGR) Short Interest Update

Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the August 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embrace Change Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMCGR. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in Embrace Change Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embrace Change Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Embrace Change Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of EMCGR stock remained flat at $0.16 on Friday. Embrace Change Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.

