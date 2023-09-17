Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of ENTA traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. 6,068,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,319. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $62.06. The stock has a market cap of $268.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $0.52. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The business had revenue of $18.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.24 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ENTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ENTA
About Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enanta Pharmaceuticals
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.