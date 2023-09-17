Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Tops $3.31 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. Energi has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $70,397.28 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00033538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00026173 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00011047 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003303 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 68,718,147 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

