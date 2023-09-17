EOS (EOS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $623.17 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. EOS has a market cap of $623.17 million and approximately $48.14 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002495 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001474 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001807 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,102,916,863 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

