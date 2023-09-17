Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Short Interest Update

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Esprit Stock Performance

Shares of ESPGY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,795. Esprit has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.

About Esprit

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names through retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

