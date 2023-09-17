Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Short Interest Update

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Esprit Stock Performance
Shares of ESPGY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,795. Esprit has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.
About Esprit
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Esprit
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.