ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Update

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the August 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EPIX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. 42,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.06. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Pharma

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth $154,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 86.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 25,715 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ESSA Pharma by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma

(Get Free Report)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.