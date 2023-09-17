Extendicare Inc. (EXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Shares of EXE stock opened at C$6.25 on Friday. Extendicare has a one year low of C$6.02 and a one year high of C$7.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$526.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$307.54 million for the quarter. Extendicare had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.2802548 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

