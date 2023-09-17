Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPW) Short Interest Up 56.7% in August

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the August 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Fat Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

Fat Projects Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. Fat Projects Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

Get Fat Projects Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fat Projects Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition stock. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Fat Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target business operating in the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.