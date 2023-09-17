Fei USD One Day Trading Volume Tops $103,354.23 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $34.47 million and $103,354.23 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00021149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00016911 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014568 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,484.05 or 1.00020316 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,162,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,903,925 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,162,592.66866397 with 34,903,925.28590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9897167 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $86,766.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

