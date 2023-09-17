Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $64.75 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,504 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 1.5% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Parker-Hannifin worth $64,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,593,000 after purchasing an additional 511,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,432,000 after purchasing an additional 58,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total value of $1,631,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.29.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $392.12. 825,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.21. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $235.69 and a twelve month high of $428.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

