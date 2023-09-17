Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $15.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $575.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,941,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,255. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $601.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $512.56 and a 200 day moving average of $438.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total value of $15,509,556.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,387,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,037,938,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total value of $15,509,556.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,387,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,037,938,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,010,309 shares of company stock worth $21,095,701,670. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company



Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

