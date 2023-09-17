Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 17,242 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares during the period. Fortive comprises about 1.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Fortive worth $58,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fortive by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 123.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fortive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Fortive Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FTV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.99. 2,387,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $57.43 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.59.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

