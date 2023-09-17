Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Short Interest Update

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,420,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the August 15th total of 8,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,042,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,400,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $85.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day moving average is $56.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.23%.

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 236,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,059,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,294.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 59,544 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $6,911,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.70.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

