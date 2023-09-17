Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD) Short Interest Update

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FEXD traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,735. Fintech Ecosystem Development has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 201,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $2,158,461.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Trading of Fintech Ecosystem Development

About Fintech Ecosystem Development

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 17.5% in the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC purchased a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development by 2,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 484,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 464,156 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology development sector in South Asia.

Featured Stories

