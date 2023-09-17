First Bancorp (FBNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on October 25th

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

First Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 17.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of FBNC opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.08. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $101.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.50 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $25,256.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,703.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Bancorp news, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 61,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $1,829,104.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,093. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $25,256.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,703.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $321,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 35.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBNC. DA Davidson raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded First Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

