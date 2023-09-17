First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Short Interest Down 15.6% in August

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

FBNC stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,117. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $101.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FBNC shares. Raymond James lowered First Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 1,176 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,573.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $916,268.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 903 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $25,256.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at $332,703.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

